Doncaster's only indoor skate park pledges to stay open after being put up for sale

Twisted Skatepark, which is based in Marshgate, has been put on the market, bosses say.

In a brief statement on social media, a spokesman said: “Twisted Skatepark is up for sale due to the growth of our other company.

“Please note Twisted Skatepark will still continue to be open and welcome riders.”

The firm was opened in Doncaster in 2021 by mum and dad Kevin and Katie Boardman who got fed up of trekking out of Doncaster to find an indoor skate park for their son.

In an interview two years ago, Kevin said: “We were always driving to Sutton-in-Ashfield to use a park there, which used to take us an hour.

"My oldest is 12 and often goes to the skate park in Sprotbrough. Doncaster’s not really got an indoor one.

"Doncaster has lots of things to do, but I’m not sure it’s got that much for teenagers.

“We want to provide somewhere indoors, so we started talking to someone about taking a warehouse, and Katie’s going to run it.

Dad of three Kevin used to skateboard himself when he was younger and the couple invested around £100,000 in the project, which is in a building that has previously been used as a skate park, previously known as the Pits.

"We think Doncaster needs it,” said Kevin, back in 2021. “It is something different for teenagers.”