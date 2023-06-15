Throughout 2022, the One Call Group raised over £27,000 that has been shared amongst a number of local causes and charities.

Their first donation was a sum of £6,666 to DonMentia, a charity that supports people in Doncaster who are living with and affected by dementia, as well as providing a helping hand to their family members.

Speaking of the donation, One Call CEO Nik Springthorpe said: “We’re incredibly proud of what our team have been able to achieve for DonMentia in such a short amount of time”.

One Call has donated to a string of good causes.

A further £5,000 was raised for a young girl named Ellie, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and left partially paralysed as a result of multiple seizures and surgeries. The money raised will help Ellie attend bespoke physiotherapy sessions to aid her recovery.

Another local girl, Pollie, who was born at just 24 weeks and suffered a bleed on the brain leaving her unable to walk independently, received over £2,300 from One Call to help fund a walking frame at home, as well as various treatment sessions.

The group also continued fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, handing over a donation of over £50,000 after extending their partnership following the coronavirus.

Through One Call’s ‘Round to a Pound’ initiative, £1,200.84 was also raised for The Radford Foundation which will help build an outdoor play area for the Farmilo Primary School and Nursery in Mansfield.

John Radford, founder of The Radford Foundation said: “We’re so grateful to each customer for helping us to support local causes. We know that things haven’t been easy this past year, so any amount donated, no matter how big or small, is deeply appreciated.”

The Lakeside School will benefit from £8,455, donated to help build and install an outdoor gym facility at the Hub. Use of this gym facility will be offered to students, as well as the 71st Doncaster Hunafa Scouts Club who will use it every Saturday.

Other donations include over £500 worth of toys for The Beechfield Centre where children in foster care, aged from birth to 16, attend to have supervised visits with their birth family.

