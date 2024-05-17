Doncaster's military veterans urged to meet up and swap stories at new club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster’s military veterans from across the ages are being urged to get together, swap stories and discover history at a new club which has been established in the city.

The Veterans Club aims to connect veterans with Yorkshire’s military past and will allow former military personnel to examine a wide range of items from the city’s history as well as meeting others and discussing their experiences.

The club, which meets Danum Gallery, Library and Museum aims to allow veterans to connect with each other and explore a shared military experience.

Veterans of any branch of the armed forces are invited to attend relaxed social sessions that Danum Gallery has organised, where members can explore the museum’s King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry collection.

The new club allows veterans to explore military history.

The collection includes uniforms, weapons, badges, photos and one of the largest medal collections in the country.

It showcases the incredible true stories of Yorkshire soldiers and their families in wartime.

Veterans can get their hands on original objects, connecting with their own past, whilst sharing memories and experiences, learning more about Yorkshire’s military history.

The club aims to allow veterans to join together in a relaxed space with the opportunity to physically connect with their military roots.

The City of Doncaster Council was awarded almost £100,0000 pounds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to put towards the museum collection and assist with the work surrounding it such as the new Veterans Club.

Taster sessions were held on the 26 and 27 April and a May session will run on May 24 from 10.30am to 12.30pm, when all are welcome.

Nigel Ball, the Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture from City of Doncaster Council said that the funding will both allow the collection to grow and “help connect more people to Doncaster’s rich history.

He added: “We are determined to support our veterans in whatever way we can.”