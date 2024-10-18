Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson sends heartbreaking message after the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates, including Doncaster’s Louis Tomlinson, have posted a series of poignant and heartfelt tributes to their "brother", who they remembered as "the most vital part" of the group.

Read their statements in full:

Niall Horan - 'I will cherish every moment we had'

I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real.

Liam and Louis.

Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a litetime.

I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

Thank you for everything, Payno.

Love you brother.

Nialler

Harry Styles - 'An honour to be alongside him'

I am truly devastated by Liam's passing.

His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.

Louis Tomlinson - 'The kind brother I'd longed for'

I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X

Zayn Malik - 'I loved and respected you dearly'

Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no [expletive]s about telling people when they were wrong.

Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.

I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are.

Love you bro.

One Direction group statement - 'The memories we shared will be treasured forever'

We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing.

In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

We will miss him terribly.

We love you Liam.

Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.