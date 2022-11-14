Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson cancels signings after breaking arm in horror fall

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled signings after breaking his arm.

The singer, 30, took to his Instagram on Saturday to make the sad announcement to fans and show pictures of his X-ray of the break in his humerus bone.

He wrote that he had hurt his arm 'pretty badly' by falling on his way back from a show in New York.

He said: 'Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible.

'Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week.

'New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.'