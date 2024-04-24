Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson and The Reytons honoured at first "Brit Awards of the north"

Doncaster chart sensations Louis Tomlinson and The Reytons have scooped top honours at a music ceremony dubbed “the Brits of the North.”
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Apr 2024, 09:30 BST
The former One Direction singer scooped the Artist of the Year at the inaugural Northern Music Awards in Manchester and which have been set up to celebrate talent from across the north of England.

He beat fellow South Yorkshire singer Self Esteem and Newcastle's Sam Fender to the crown.

Meanwhile, indie guitar stars The Reytons were honoured with the “Disruptor of the Year” award.

Louis Tomlinson was named artist of the year at the ceremony.
Louis Tomlinson was named artist of the year at the ceremony.

The Courteeners - whose 2008 debut album finally reached number one in 2023 after being reissued - won band of the year.

The event was organised by music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins, which has staged the Silver Clef awards in London since 1976.

Mancunian rapper Aitch took the prize for music moment of the year for his performance at Glastonbury 2023, while his manager Michael Adex received the industry icon title at the age of just 27.

Nadra Shah, Nordoff and Robbins director of engagement and communications, hopes the Northern Music Awards will be held in a different city every year.

She said: "If I were to be really bold, I'd say I'd love for it to become like the Brits of the North - an established award show that attracts the highest talent, the biggest names, and in doing so raises a shedload of money for the organisation and enables us to continue doing what we do, which is delivering music therapy to people that need it most."

The winners in full:

Artist of the year - Louis Tomlinson

Band of the year - The Courteeners

DJ of the year - DJ Paulette

Newcomer of the year - English Teacher

Breakthrough act of the year - The K’s

Music moment of the year - Aitch at Glastonbury

Special recognition award - Melanie C

Northern icon award - Lisa Stansfield

Northern music award 2024 - Tim Burgess

Disruptor award - The Reytons

Festival of the year - Beat-Herder, Lancashire

Inspirational venue of the year (under 500) - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Inspirational venue of the year (under 2,000) - Band on the Wall, Manchester

Industry icon - Michael Adex, NQ

Music and culture for wellbeing award - DanceSyndrome, Everybody Dance, Lancashire

