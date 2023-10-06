Doncaster's Kevin Keegan says he doesn't like 'lady footballers' talking about England men's team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Armthorpe-born former England captain and manager made the remarks during an event in Bristol last week.

In quotes reported by The Times, the 72-year-old said: "I don't like to listen to ladies talking about the England men's team at the match because I don't think it's the same experience.

"I have a problem with that.

Kevin Keegan says he has 'a problem' with 'lady footballers' discussing England men's games.

"The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good, they are better than the guys. It's a great time for the ladies.

"But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she's saying, 'If I would have been in that position I would have done this,' I don't think it's quite the same. I don't think it crosses over that much."

Keegan managed England from February 1999 to October 2000 and went on to enjoy a successful career as a pundit.

He added: "It is a great time for the ladies' game."

"When I was England manager I went to coach the England ladies and I had this perception of what the quality would be like and they were so much better than I thought they were going to be."

He faced a backlash on social media for the comments.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "As far as I'm concerned gender doesn't effect the ability to have opinions on football, very bad take from Kevin Keegan."

Another wrote: "Kevin Keegan is a football dinosaur, things have changed immeasurably since his opinions were relevant. He will always be respected but his views on female punditry are sadly expected from a man of his generation who refuses to accept much needed change in the game."

However, some said they agreed with him, with one person posting: "Kevin Keegan has only said what many think and dare not say."