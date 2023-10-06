Doncaster's Kevin Keegan says he doesn't like 'lady footballers' talking about England men's team
The Armthorpe-born former England captain and manager made the remarks during an event in Bristol last week.
In quotes reported by The Times, the 72-year-old said: "I don't like to listen to ladies talking about the England men's team at the match because I don't think it's the same experience.
"I have a problem with that.
"The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good, they are better than the guys. It's a great time for the ladies.
"But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she's saying, 'If I would have been in that position I would have done this,' I don't think it's quite the same. I don't think it crosses over that much."
Keegan managed England from February 1999 to October 2000 and went on to enjoy a successful career as a pundit.
He added: "It is a great time for the ladies' game."
"When I was England manager I went to coach the England ladies and I had this perception of what the quality would be like and they were so much better than I thought they were going to be."
He faced a backlash on social media for the comments.
One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "As far as I'm concerned gender doesn't effect the ability to have opinions on football, very bad take from Kevin Keegan."
Another wrote: "Kevin Keegan is a football dinosaur, things have changed immeasurably since his opinions were relevant. He will always be respected but his views on female punditry are sadly expected from a man of his generation who refuses to accept much needed change in the game."
However, some said they agreed with him, with one person posting: "Kevin Keegan has only said what many think and dare not say."
Keegan was born in Elm Place, Armthorpe and formed a love of football while at school, going on to play for Pegler’s football team before joining Scunthorpe United and then finding fame and fortune with Liverpool and England.