With the fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm launching on Amazon Prime TV, it’s confirmed that the hugely popular show’s iconic Diddly Squat Farm Shop will once again pop up at this year’s Silverstone Festival (22–24 August).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First established to purvey potatoes to locals, the small shop located near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds has become a mecca for admiring TV audiences, petrolheads, and foodies seeking the very best farm produce from the region.

In recent summers, the Diddly Squat Pop-Up has also become a beloved staple at Silverstone Festival. In addition to selling branded merchandise and a curated selection of Clarkson’s Farm produce, the Diddly Squat cabin now offers Clarkson’s latest Hawkstone beer – well-known to fans of the current series, which documents Jeremy’s many struggles in opening his own pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love having a presence at Silverstone Festival as it gets us into one of the best events of the entire summer,” said Clarkson. “Great cars, great food, and live music all washed down with lashings of Hawkstone – it all sounds pretty perfect to me. What more could anyone really want?”

Doncaster’s Jeremy Clarkson takes his Diddly Squat Farm Shop as a pop-up at Silverstone.

Reflecting Clarkson’s newfound farming roots rather than his petrolhead past, the Diddly Squat Farm Pop-Up will be located within the Festival’s vibrant Foodie Fest. This area also includes an artisan market where festivalgoers can explore a feast of locally produced items such as confectionery, candles, sauces, cheeses, and much more.

The presence of TV personalities will be further enhanced by recent winners of both The Great British Bake Off and MasterChef, who will share the secrets behind their mouth-watering creations on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage. Matty Edgell and David Atherton, winners of The Great British Bake Off in 2023 and 2019 respectively, and Brin Pirathapan, who claimed the MasterChef title last year, will be joined onstage by other culinary stars, including Michelin-starred chefs and acclaimed cookbook authors.

Members of the Diddly Squat crew will also be hosting popular masterclass sessions in the Tasting Tent from 15:15 to 16:00 on all three Festival days. These sessions usually sell-out quickly, so visitors are strongly encouraged to book their places in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, fans of the Festival have the chance to enter a very special behind-the-scenes tour of Hawkstone Brewery.

Taking place over the end-of-summer Bank Holiday weekend, Silverstone Festival is an award-winning, fun-packed event featuring entertainment for all ages with children aged 15 and under attending for free.

Alongside the Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Silverstone Kitchen Live, Tasting Tent, and Artisan Market, guests will also enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of thousands of the world’s finest road and racing cars, both on and off the legendary Silverstone circuit.

Admission also includes access to live music performances from headliners Natasha Bedingfield, Craig David presents TS5, and Ministry of Sound Classical in 2025, as well as traditional funfair rides, stunt shows, and much, much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide variety of tickets is available, including camping, hospitality with best prices available for early bookers.

Further information on the 2025 Silverstone Festival and full ticket details can be found on the Silverstone Festival website.