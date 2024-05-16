Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson named UK's sexiest man by women looking for an affair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motormouth Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson has been named the UK’s sexiest man for the second year in a row – beating Idris Elba, Prince William and Cillian Murphy to the title.

Despite stiff competition, the 64-year-old TV presenter - famed for his roles in Clarkson's Farm, The Grand Tour and Top Gear - managed to secure the top spot in the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, a dating site for married individuals, scoring an impressive nine out of 10 points.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, 27, also made it into the top 10 but had to settle for runner-up.

Prince William, 41, completed the top three in the Sexiest Man poll, which was voted on by 2,000 female members of the dating site.

Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson has been named Britain's sexiest man for the second year in a row.

The women were asked to rate a list of 50 of the past year's most famous and culturally relevant men from most to least sexy, with each name then given a score from one to 10.

Jessica Leoni, a spokesperson for Illicitencounters.com, commented: "Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah's ark and just like the animals in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos."

She added: "We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too - and clearly his farmer look continues to set hearts racing.

"Just like last year's poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their 'sexiness' would throw up some surprises - we're not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!"

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate, 53, landed in fourth position and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy was hot on his heels in fifth. Sadly, Mike Tindall and Ryan Reynolds didn't fare as well, plunging to 29th and 26th places respectively.