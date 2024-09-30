Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent research reveals that Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’s Jeremy Clarkson is ranked among the nation's favourite hosts, alongside Ant & Dec, who’ve continued to dominate the National Television Awards - following their 23rd win of the Entertainment Presenter award at last week's NTAs.

With game shows like Deal or No Deal, Tipping Point, and The Chase, set to entertain us through to early 2025, the ongoing popularity of their presenters speaks to the lasting appeal of the game show format. But where does Doncaster’s own Jeremy Clarkson stand in the nation’s rankings?

The team at Spin Genie UK studied British TV game show presenters based on various factors, including average net worth, social media followers, and estimated earnings, to reveal the UK’s most popular game show presenters.

You can view the study in full here: https://www.spingenie.com/blog/spin-pr/uk-favourite-tv-game-shows-and-presenters/

Doncaster’s Jeremy Clarkson named Britain's 2nd favourite game show presenter.

The top ten most popular game show presenters:

1. Ant & Dec

2. Jeremy Clarkson

3. Ian Wright

4. Gary Lineker

5. Rochelle Humes

6. Bradley Walsh

7. Rylan Clark

8. Gino D'Acampo

9. AlanCarr

10. Graham Norton

Everyone’s favourite Geordie duo, Ant and Dec, take the top spot as the UK’s favourite game show presenters, earning a 9.62 out of 10. The pair, who hail from Newcastle Upon Tyne, have a net worth of around £61.6 million. Their popularity is shown in their 5.2 million Instagram followers, meaning they could be earning nearly £47,000 per sponsored post. Over the last year, almost 1.5 million Google searches were made for Ant and Dec.

Jeremy Clarkson is closely behind, scoring 9.23 out of 10. As mentioned, Jeremy is the current host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? after taking over from Chris Tarrant. He has over 8.4 million followers on Instagram and potentially earns over £12,000 per sponsored post, contributing to his £53.9 million net worth.

Ian Wright is in third place, scoring 7.89 out of 10. The London-born presenter has an estimated net worth of around £15.4 million. While he’s more well-known for his association with football, Ian hosted the ITV game show Moneyball. The programme aired for two series between 2021 and 2023, with a potential jackpot of £250,000.