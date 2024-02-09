Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson beats Ant & Dec in study to find UK's favourite TV host

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The study put the controversial Top Gear, Clarkson’s Farm and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host ahead of long-running TV favourties Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as well as the likes of Holly Willoughby, Stacey Solomon and Rylan Clark.

Researchers at Spin Genie UK delved into data on the most loved TV presenters in the UK, analysing factors such as total series appearances, annual Google searches and social media followings to reveal the UK’s favourite TV presenters.

Taking the overall top spot was Clarkson, earning a popularity score of 9.11/10.

A spokesman for Spin Genie said: “His opinionated yet humorous tongue-in-cheek personality means that most people either love him or hate him, making him the Marmite of the presenting world.

"Clarkson has amassed over 7.4 million Instagram followers meaning he could earn at least £64,700 per post, making him the most expensive presenter when it comes to sponsorships.”

In second place were iconic duo Ant and Dec, with a popularity score of 8.75/10.

The pair have hosted a vast array of shows including the likes of Britain’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and most recently, Limitless Win.

The full top ten

1 Jeremy Clarkson

2 Ant & Dec

3 Richard Hammond

4 James May

5 Stacey Solomon

6 Piers Morgan

7 Rylan Clark

8 Holly Willoughby

9 Keith Lemon