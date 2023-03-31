Doncaster's greatest graffiti sought for new documentary focusing on urban art

Dan Rooke wants to make a film capturing the stories behind graffiti across the city as well as other parts of the country asking: “When does vandalism become high art?”

He has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the documentary and is looking for people to share tales and locations of graffiti across Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I've found one or two hidden areas where there's some amazing graffiti.

Doncaster's greatest graffiti is being sought for a new documentary.

"I take photos of graffiti, it's a bit of a hobby of mine, but I'm hoping to make a documentary film about street art. Ultimately Doncaster will be part of the story I want to tell.”

He said: “From urban decay to high-art. Graffiti is the most democratising form of art there is. There are no entry fees, there are no barriers, you can touch it, you can ignore it if you choose. You can even paint over it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a sub-culture that's not hidden from view.

My documentary will focus on street art and the value it brings to local communities. It will look at local identity and how it is captured on public walls, I will explore the human compulsion to express ourselves, from tags to celebrated art - and how graffiti is often the perfect medium for that.”

Renowned street artists like Banksy have turned graffiti into a high-end cultural phenomenon, with the secret artist's work renowned across the globe.

He added: “Many authorities have actually been able to tackle problems with vandalism and convert a problem into celebrated art spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Perhaps the solution to unwanted graffiti and the cost of cleaning it up, is to re-assess graffiti, embrace it, provide for it - allow members of the community to shape their cultural landscape, let our vandals be artists.

“I want to highlight the success-stories of projects to create legal graffiti spaces, such as walls and underpasses and show how street art has brought value to otherwise under-appreciated areas, in some cases it's been the driving force for regeneration and resulted in incredible outdoor artscapes which deserve to be appreciated, recognised alongside established art galleries as making a worthy contribution to the art scene.

“It's important to understand how graffiti is inclusive, it frequently enables marginalised groups to express themselves using a very public platform.

“Although my documentary will primarily concern itself with Street Art, it would be remiss of me to not touch on the negative aspects of graffiti. It's not all impressively technical murals - there are abusive daubings, property damage, and an inordinate amount of cock-and-ball images on bus shelters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any funds raised will be put towards equipment and costs, the crowdfunder campaign isn't intended to cover all costs, simply help contribute toward some of the costs and enable people to be part of the project by being an important part of it.

He added: “I'm a one-person operation but will be employing the skills of others where necessary.”