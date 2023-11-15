Doncaster's Five Angels remembered on ninth anniversary of tragedy which killed five teens

Friends and family of five Doncaster teenagers killed in a horror road smash exactly nine years ago will come together today to remember the victims.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grove Gardens in Wheatley will once again be the focal point for people to come together to pay their respects to Arpad Kore, Bartsoz Bortniczak, Blake Cairns, Jordanna Goodwin and Megan Storey - dubbed the Five Angels - who all died in the tragic crash in November 2014.

A memorial bench was unveiled on the first anniversary of the crash and since then it has become a place for friends and relatives to light candles, release balloons and share memories of the five and also incorporates messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad