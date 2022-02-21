Doncaster’s Dame Rosie and award-winning student meet minister for National Apprenticeship Week

Dame Rosie was accompanied by Laura Wiles, a student at Doncaster College and recipient of the personal achiever award for advanced completion of her Level 2 Business Administration, and extracurricular learning she took on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which was hosted by Minister for Skills Alex Burghart MP, saw apprentices from across the UK visiting London to discuss their experiences and learn more about the vital role that apprentices play in the country.

Miss Wiles, currently apprenticed to Dame Rosie, also received a tour of the Parliamentary Estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daem Rosie with Laura Wiles

Doncaster College, who awarded Miss Wiles with the award, said: “This apprentice demonstrated the value she gave to her studies, based upon her excellent attitude to learning and the precise detail she added to her coursework and assignments.

“She thoroughly enjoyed her learning and reflected in detail on the impact that each piece of learning had on her job role and her future. She completed her level 2 Business

Administration in advance of her original expected end date and was chomping at the bit to start her level 3 as soon as she could.”

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart MP with Laura Wiles

Dame Rosie said: “Laura is an absolute delight to work with and I am thrilled that her hard work has resulted in her receiving Doncaster College’s Personal Achiever award. I was

pleased to introduce Laura to the Minister for Skills at an event for National Apprenticeship Week, attended by apprentices from up and down the country.

“Laura shows an exemplary work ethic and determination and is a credit to her college.”