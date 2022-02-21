Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle glows blue as tribute to town's sick children

Conisbrough Castle was lit up in blue to honour the town's poorly youngsters.

Conisbrough Castle was lit up in blue lights on Sunday night in the emotional tribute after English Heritage bosses agreed to the special request.

A spokesman said: “We have had many many moving stories attached to requests to change the castle colours.

"Therefore as a mark of deep respect and love for all those poorly children and people who are struggling in our community we have turned the castle blue.”

The historic keep has been lit up on a number of occasions in recent years, largely for Remembrance events and other special occasions.