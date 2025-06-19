Doncaster's Co-op culture to be celebrated at special event at city gallery

Shopping at Doncaster’s Co-op stores and memories of its buildings, events and activities are to be celebrated at an event in the city number.

The celebration of Co-op Culture in Doncaster entitled What’s Your Divi Number? will take place from noon until 3pm at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on June 28.

2025 is the International Year of Co-operatives – and Heritage Doncaster and the Co-op are teaming up to bring local stories to life.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for an afternoon of memories, music, and community spirit as we explore how co-operatives have shaped Doncaster’s past and present.

“From shopping trips to shifts at the till, share your Co-Op memories, bring along photos or objects. We’ll also be recording oral histories collecting local stories connected to co-ops—so come along and add your voice to Doncaster’s history.”

There will pop-up displays of vintage posters, pamphlets, and handling objects and visitors can enjoy performances by the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers – formed in 1950 with funding from the Co-Op – who are are still going strong 75 years later.

The spokesperson added: “Co-operatives are more than just shopping, come and meet some local organisations that are established co-ops such as Bentley Urban Farm, Commune in the North, and Doncaster Skate Co-op who will be sharing their experiences and insights into co-operatives in Doncaster today.”

For many in Doncaster, Co-op means the huge Art Deco building on Printing Office Street and fronting onto St Sepulchre Gate which was the firm’s flagship store in the city for many years.

The department store, constructed between 1938 and 1940, also contained a ballroom – where The Beatles once played – and later became a nightclub, operating under a string of names including Romeo and Juliets, Seventh Heaven and Karisma as it welcomed generations of night owls.

The Grade II listed building, known as Danum House and which also playes host to TJ Hughes and Peacocks, is now apartments.

The What’s Your Divi Number? event is a drop in session and there is no need to book.

If you would like more info please email [email protected].