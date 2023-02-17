Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna revealed to have joined the cast of viral film sensation ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’

The film is directed by Scott Jeffrey and produced by Rhys Waterfield at Jagged Edge Productions, who shot into the limelight after the globally viral success of ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey’, which is currently in cinemas worldwide.

Bafta nominated Chrissie is no stranger to working with this production team, with over 20 lead/supporting lead film credits for Scott and Rhys.

Chrissie is a regular on the Channel 4 daytime TV show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch,’ staring in MTV’s ‘Love at First Lie’, winning Best Supporting Actress whilst starring in four films that made it to the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

TV and fiolm star Chrissie Wunna