Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna is contestant on MTV’s ‘Love at First Lie’ show

The show began last Wednesday on MTV and the 13 episodes will air every Wednesday 9.30pm in the US and every Thursday 10pm in the UK.

A trailer was released showing a small snippet of Chrissie confirming her involvement in the flagship show produced by Lime Pictures for MTV, which was also reposted on her Instagram page @chrissiewunna

Chrissie is no stranger to reality tv as she currently stars on BAFTA nominated Daytime tv show ‘Stephs Packed Lunch’ Channel 4, recently appeared completely naked on E4’s adventure show ‘Naked Alone & Racing to get Home’ & started her reality tv career as a contestant on ITV2’s ‘Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend’.

Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna