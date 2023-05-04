News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
39 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna inundated with date offers after being ‘pied off’ by her yellow pod on TV's Naked Attraction

Doncaster’s Naked Attraction ‘Picker’ Chrissie Wunna has been inundated with dates after being ‘pied off’ by her chosen ‘Yellow pod.’

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th May 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:09 BST

The unlucky in love, down to earth, Yorkshire glamour puss, whittled down her choices to Ion (green) and Jason (yellow) on Wednesday’s TV show only to end up on a date with ‘spiritual,’ vegan, non drinking Jason, who serenaded her on the date to win her heart, before stating they would be better as friends.

Chrissie, who has previously been linked to dating Matt Dillon and ‘Love is Blind’ Shayne Jansen, became a viewers favourite overnight and was immediately flooded with hundreds of messages and offers of dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After watching the episode, the viewers preferred green pod, Ion from Moldova, despite being turned down on the show, asked Chrissie out on a date... which she says will be happening soon. This could be love!

Could romance be blossoming?Could romance be blossoming?
Could romance be blossoming?
Most Popular

If you missed the show you can get on it on ALL4 catch up.

Chrissie on her dateChrissie on her date
Chrissie on her date
Related topics:DoncasterYorkshire