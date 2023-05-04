Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna inundated with date offers after being ‘pied off’ by her yellow pod on TV's Naked Attraction

The unlucky in love, down to earth, Yorkshire glamour puss, whittled down her choices to Ion (green) and Jason (yellow) on Wednesday’s TV show only to end up on a date with ‘spiritual,’ vegan, non drinking Jason, who serenaded her on the date to win her heart, before stating they would be better as friends.

Chrissie, who has previously been linked to dating Matt Dillon and ‘Love is Blind’ Shayne Jansen, became a viewers favourite overnight and was immediately flooded with hundreds of messages and offers of dates.

After watching the episode, the viewers preferred green pod, Ion from Moldova, despite being turned down on the show, asked Chrissie out on a date... which she says will be happening soon. This could be love!

Could romance be blossoming?

If you missed the show you can get on it on ALL4 catch up.