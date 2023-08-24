News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster's Cast theatre to mark 10th birthday with black-tie gala dinner

Doncaster’s Cast theatre will celebrate its tenth birthday with a black-tie gala dinner.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

On Wednesday 6 September, the day of its official anniversary, the venue in Sir Nigel Gresley Square will be hosting the glttering fundraising ball.

A spokesman said the dinner will raise funds for the “incredible work” Cast does for the cultural life of Doncaster, both on and off stage, by “enriching the lives of people in and around Doncaster through the transformative power of engagement with the arts.”

Notable guests will include Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero and South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard.

Doncaster's Cast is celebrating its 10th birthday.
Diners will be seated on Cast’s Main Stage, with a view of the stunning auditorium.

There will be performances from Charlotte Tonkinson and other dancers of the prestigious Royal Ballet, and music from Doncaster-based R&B soul artist Rumbi Tauro as well as from young people of Cast’s Youth Theatre, performing a song from their summer production of Time Casters.

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on exclusive prizes in a fundraising auction.

The gala is sponsored by award-winning land and development company Fenwood Estates and family-run investment, construction and development company Vigo

Group.

The event’s sumptuous three-course meal will be provided by South Yorkshire-based corporate catering specialists, Colossal Catering, with almost all ingredients sourced from around Doncaster and from local vendors.

Further highlights for Cast’s 10th birthday year include/have included:

Reflections in Colour: a series of short films following three young artists of colour in Doncaster, Children of The Night: a Cast commission, written and created by Doncaster-born writer Danielle Phillips, celebrating Doncaster ‘90s nightlife, The Odyssey – Episode 2: The Cyclops, a co-production with National Theatre Public Acts and Time Casters: a Cast Youth Theatre production

Rapunzel and Rapunzel After Dark: balletLORENT return to Cast after ten years with a reimagining of a production from Cast’s opening season 10 years ago (Fri 8-Sat 9 Sept).

The Glasshouse: a digital commission from Doncaster artist Wayne Sables. This will be a free event taking place on Sir Nigel Gresley outside Cast (Fri 3 Nov, 6.30pm-8.30pm).

Beauty and the Beast: an original take on the family favourite Cast pantomime, written by Neil Hurst and directed by Tess Seddon (Thu 30 Nov-Sun 31 Dec).

