Doncaster's Boston Park Farm raise vital funds to support lifesaving children’s charity

The farm - a business run by the Chappell family – has lots to offer, including tearooms, Maize Maze, go-kart track, and horse liveries, as well as an 800-acre arable farm, indoor soft play area and animal trail where children can pet and feed the animals.

The Boston Park Farm team hosted a charity Christmas Market on Saturday 18 November and included local business stalls, a prize tombola, a stall hosted by a member of TCAA’s #TheCrew, and even a visit from Santa Claus. Everyone’s efforts managed to raise a total of £1,028.70 to support the children’s charity and help save the lives of critically ill babies and children across the UK.

#TheCrew is an exciting children’s club linked to the Children’s Air Ambulance where children can learn about saving lives, helicopters, medicine, fundraising and how a charity works. The club offers advice and teaching on community work, volunteering, working as part of a team and supporting good causes which form part of many school curriculums.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended our Christmas Market and to our stall holders. With your support we have managed to raise over £1,000 which will go towards the charity’s lifesaving missions across the UK,” said Lucy commenting on behalf of the Boston Park Farm.

“Without support like ours the charity wouldn’t be able to keep their helicopter flying and keep saving young lives,” she added.

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a national service, changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including The Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service (Embrace) part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.

They are based in Barnsley and undertake patient transfers for all children, from newborn infants up to teenagers from the Yorkshire region and beyond.

Cherry Crane, Children’s Air Ambulance Fundraising Assistant said:

“We are extremely grateful to everyone at Boston Park Farm for holding their Christmas Market to raise funds to support our vital missions. We receive no government or National Lottery funding and rely solely on the support of local communities and clubs to raise the funds needed for each lifesaving mission.”