Doncaster youngster with Crohn's disease honoured with fundraiser of year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

11-year-old Tiberius Batchelor has been awarded the Alex Demain Young Fundraiser of the Year Award for 2023 by the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity and handed the Lifetime Awareness Award for Under 16s by the organisation.

Tiberius, a pupil at Doncaster's Hill House School, said: “It means a lot to me to receive this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am very proud of this achievement for raising awareness for Crohn’s and colitis.

Tiberius Batchelor has been honoured with a prestigious fundraising award.

"I am looking forward to continuing raising awareness for years to come.”

Tiberius, who was diagnosed himself with Crohn’s in March 2022 has raised over £1,000 for the charity with numerous activities including a sponsored walk and a sponsored run around Alton Towers.

A Hill House School spokesman said: “Not only has he generated a fantastic amount of money for the charity, but Tiberius has delivered a presentation to his classmates and raised awareness of hidden disabilities by working to get signage displayed at the Eco Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all incredibly proud of Tiberius at Hill House. Both his teachers and his peers find him to be an inspiration. Not only has he adapted well to his medical diagnosis, but he works tirelessly to raise awareness and support for others. Well done Tiberius.”

He took part in the run last November and dad Nathan said: “Tiberius is a huge Alton Towers fan and took part in the race for the charity that supports him and this was a perfect fundraising activity for him.

“Every four weeks, he spends a day at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for an infusion to keep symptoms at bay, along with regular MRIs and colonoscopies. We are lucky to be so close to such a great hospital.

"Hopefully a cure for IBD rather than treatment for symptoms will be found.”

What is Crohn’s disease?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crohn's disease is a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

It's one type of a condition called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Crohn's disease affects people of all ages. The symptoms usually start in childhood or early adulthood.

The main symptoms are diarrhoea, stomach aches and cramps, blood in your poo, tiredness and weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The symptoms may be constant or may come and go every few weeks or months. When they come back, it's called a flare-up.

When to see a GP

See a GP if you or your child have:

blood in your poo

diarrhoea for more than 7 days

frequent stomach aches or cramps

lost weight for no reason, or your child's not growing as fast as you'd expect

Treatments for Crohn's disease

There's no cure for Crohn's disease, but treatment can help reduce or control symptoms.

The main treatments are medicines to reduce inflammation in the digestive system or surgery to remove a small part of the digestive system.

Causes of Crohn's disease

The exact cause of Crohn's disease is unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad