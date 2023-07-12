Doncaster youngster completes gruelling 50k swim to raise over £1,000 for charity

FInlay Woolloff spent much of June in the swimming pool, raising money for three charities to collect a total of £1120.

The 11-year-old was cheered on by members of his swimming club Doncaster Dartes as he completed his last swim at Rossington Leisure Centre.

Finlay took on the mission for Help for Heroes, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust and Breast Cancer Now.

Finlay took part in a 50K swim to raise cash for charity.

Operation Swim saw him swim the length of the five Normandy beaches in remembrance of the 1944 D-Day landings to raise money for Help For Heroes.

He said: “They continuously raise important funds to support veterans and serving members of the forces as well as their families.

"With my dad being in the RAF and having served abroad, it is a charity that is very important to me. I hope to be in the RAF one day myself.

He added: “As a family we have had friends unfortunately affected by both breast cancer and cervical cancer who have both fought and are still fighting against these diseases.

“Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust and Breast Cancer Now both do amazing work in raising funds to support those affect by these diseases and also into research to provide new and upcoming treatments and medicines to fight against cancer.