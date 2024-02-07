Doncaster young volunteer pens a new book about his 93-year-old friend Gorden
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bob, from Cantley, has formed a wonderful friendship with one of his neighbours, Gorden, who is 93.
Recently an ambulance was seen in Bob’s street and he feared it had taken Gorden.
After a little detective work, Bob and hisfamioly were able to confirm that Gorden had in fact had a fall and been taken away to hospital.
Mum Sarah Cowan said: “Bob was obviously sad and worried for his friend and it wasn’t long before he had made his way up to the hospital for a visit.
"He quickly realised that Gorden, who is fiercely independent and still catches the bus into town each week to do his own shopping, was no fan of being couped up in hospital.
"Bob began plotting a daredevil scheme to ‘break him out’ and help Gorden to escape!“To save any of us being arrested, we all decided it best that Bob collaborate his ideas and create a book about his plans. We felt it would make a really good tale!“With Bob’s ideas, Grandma’s support in writing the rhyme and Grandad’s help in illustrating the story, Bob’s new book has come to life!”He will be signing copies at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Thursday February 16 from 10am to noon in aid of Age UK and, the best news yet, he will get to help Gorden escape for an hour from his hospital bed to join him for a well earned cuppa and piece of cake, before sneaking him back.
The book is called Gordon’s Great Escape and people are asked to make donations for a copy in aid of AGE UK.
National Literacy Trust in Doncaster will also be supporting this project with a book gifting stall and an additional author visit from Phil Sheppard.
*Age UK are experts in the issues affecting older people. Whether it's providing information and advice, being a friendly voice on the other end of the phone or helping make sure the voices of older people are heard.