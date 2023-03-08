Doncaster young boxing club seeks financial donations to stage fight night

Doncaster Plant Works ABC, which is based in Hexthorpe, is staging the event on March 25 when 16 young boxers who have ‘trained their socks off’ will take to the ring.

But the club needs sponsors to cover the cost of the show – and has so far had no backers come forward to cover the £2,000 cost of the show.

Spokesman Sam Foster said: “We work to keep young people off the streets and away from gangs and have helped them to succeed through sport for over 90 years.

“It will be our first show since Covid at Parklands Club on Wheatley Hall Road and have lined up our 16 boxers from the local community, who have trained their socks off for the event.

“To put on our show, it typically costs the club around £2,000 including ring hire, doctor's fees, venue, security and expenses.

"To help us break even, we look for local businesses to sponsor each of the bouts. Without the sponsors, there's no show. At the moment, we haven't had any sponsors come forward to help us at all.”

Sponsorship costs £75 and includes two tickets to the event, a buffet meal, Facebook promotions, a business logo in the programme and handing trophies to the boxers after the bout.