Doncaster young beauty beats dozens to reach semi final of Miss Teen Great Britain
A young beauty from Doncaster has beaten off dozens to reach the semi final of the Miss Teen Great Britain competition.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Layla Webster, aged 13, lives in Dunscroft and is a student at Ash Hill Academy.
She said she is excited to see where the opportunities may take her to in the future and is hopeful she willl get through to the grand finals which will be held in Blackpool around October time later this year.
For more information visit https://www.missteengreatbritain.co.uk/