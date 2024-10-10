Doncaster young beauty beats dozens to reach final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain
A young beauty from Doncaster has beaten off dozens to reach the final of the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain competition.
Layla Webster, aged 14, lives in Dunscroft and is a student at Ash Hill Academy.
Mum Kelly Moore said: “She said she is excited to see where the opportunities may take her to in the future.
"We are very excited and are heading up to Blackpool for the final at the weekend.”
Among the prizes up for grabs is £500 cash.
For more information visit https://www.missteengreatbritain.co.uk/
