Doncaster WW2 veteran honoured by city MP on 100th birthday

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
A Doncaster World War Two veteran who served alongside Captain Sir Tom Moore has been honoured by a city MP on his 100th birthday.

Hatfield Woodhouse resident Lewis Rhoades, known as Lou, celebrated his big day with family and friends at a party also attended by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

Mr Pitcher said: “This month I had the absolute honour of joining the celebrations for Lewis - a proud WWII veteran and former comrade of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"Having written to King Charles III to explain about Lou's remarkable service to our country during the war, I was delighted to present Lou with a letter from His Majesty.”

Doncaster WW2 veteran Lou Rhoades is congratulated by MP Lee Pitcher on his 100th birthday.placeholder image
Doncaster WW2 veteran Lou Rhoades is congratulated by MP Lee Pitcher on his 100th birthday.

Further celebrations for Lou’s 100th birthday will take place at St Lawrence’s Church in Hatfield on Sunday October 5 when the new Bishop of Doncaster, the Reverend Leah Vasey-Saunders will lead a service in his honour.

