Doncaster WW2 veteran honoured by city MP on 100th birthday

A Doncaster World War Two veteran who served alongside Captain Sir Tom Moore has been honoured by a city MP on his 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatfield Woodhouse resident Lewis Rhoades, known as Lou, celebrated his big day with family and friends at a party also attended by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

Mr Pitcher said: “This month I had the absolute honour of joining the celebrations for Lewis - a proud WWII veteran and former comrade of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having written to King Charles III to explain about Lou's remarkable service to our country during the war, I was delighted to present Lou with a letter from His Majesty.”

Doncaster WW2 veteran Lou Rhoades is congratulated by MP Lee Pitcher on his 100th birthday.

Further celebrations for Lou’s 100th birthday will take place at St Lawrence’s Church in Hatfield on Sunday October 5 when the new Bishop of Doncaster, the Reverend Leah Vasey-Saunders will lead a service in his honour.