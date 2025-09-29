Doncaster WW2 veteran honoured by city MP on 100th birthday
Hatfield Woodhouse resident Lewis Rhoades, known as Lou, celebrated his big day with family and friends at a party also attended by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.
Mr Pitcher said: “This month I had the absolute honour of joining the celebrations for Lewis - a proud WWII veteran and former comrade of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
"Having written to King Charles III to explain about Lou's remarkable service to our country during the war, I was delighted to present Lou with a letter from His Majesty.”
Further celebrations for Lou’s 100th birthday will take place at St Lawrence’s Church in Hatfield on Sunday October 5 when the new Bishop of Doncaster, the Reverend Leah Vasey-Saunders will lead a service in his honour.