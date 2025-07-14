Doncaster WW2 soldier's memoirs revealed in new book penned by son

The wartime exploits of a Doncaster soldier dubbed “the last cavalryman” are to be explored in a new book penned by his son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quartermaster Sergeant Harry Holgate served in the 9th Battalion of The King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry during the Second World War – and his son Roger has put together a book based on his father’s time in the forces from 1927 to 1944.

Said Roger: “Dad was a member of Doncaster's own regiment, The Yorkshire Dragoons, during World War Two and The Last Cavalryman recounts his experiences both in the last, active mounted regiment in the British Army and in pre-war Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It contains letters home and a selection of military documents, together with several private photos from the time.”

The Last Cavalryman explores the memoirs of Doncaster's Harry Holgate.

Roger, a retired college lecturer, decided to delve further into his father’s experiences and to record the memories.

The project grew as he researched deeper into the activities of the regiment as a whole and discovered a fascinating, and largely unknown story.

In 1927, mounted cavalry was still a powerful and effective force in the mountains and plains of Northern India, where it policed and protected the border of the British Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When, in 1939, the world was engulfed in the flames of the Second World War, horsed transport was still vital to the success of all armies involved - but the rapid advance of military technology meant that the men of the British Cavalry would have to learn new skills if they were to be effective against the steel monsters that were starting to dominate the battlefield.

From Yorkshire to the Northwest Frontier of India, from France to Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Italy, The Last Cavalryman recounts the experiences of an ordinary man who along with so many others, was thrown into the turmoil of an extraordinary time.

Added Roger: “Although he also served as a hussar, and an infantryman, he was always proud to be a member of The Queen’s Own Yorkshire Dragoons, and this is his story.”

"His letters home offer an intimate glimpse of a time when warfare was changing out of all recognition, and when the cost of defeat would be unimaginable.”

When he came out of the forces, he worked at The Plant and died in December 1994.

The book is available HERE