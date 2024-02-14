Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 72-year-old from South Yorkshire has already made a credible start with his five-star-rated debut, Messiah, which was released in 2022.

Readers described Messiah, his gripping account of the Bar Kokhba Revolt in Judaea, as being a ‘rattling good yarn’, ‘a fascinating novel’, and ‘interesting, compelling and exciting’.

Continuing the story, Guy has returned with the second part of his planned series, Tribune! It vividly brings to life the large-scale rebellion by Jews against the Roman Empire. Already, one reader has said, ‘I love Roman history novels. This 2nd part of the trilogy is up there with the best. Good characters, easy unbeatable prose. Superb attention to detail.’

Guy said: “My love of matters Roman is down to a lady called Colleen McCullough, the author of the stunning First Man in Rome series.

“I have always believed that accurate historical novels are an accessible introduction to a period of history.

The second part of The Bar Kokhba Revolt series continues to follow the fortunes of Lucius Petronius after his Roman legion has been driven out of Judaea.

His authoritative knowledge, vivid imagery and captivating characterisation enhance Guy’s natural ability for storytelling.

And the apparently seamless blend of fact and fiction makes Tribune!, like Messiah!, both enlightening and entertaining.

Guy added: “His uncle’s tales of Rome’s glorious legions shaped Lucius Petronius’s upbringing. The novels show his realisation that both command and war are nothing like he imagined, and he struggles with the realities of both.

Before retiring four years ago, Guy worked for over 30 years as a sales and negotiation consultant with an international training company.

It was his daughter, Charlotte, who has an MBA in Creative Writing, inspired him to pick up the pen.

Guy is now currently working on the third book in The Bar Kokhba Revolt series. Its working title is Cataclysm!