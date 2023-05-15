Doncaster woodland railway bridge to be shut for months for vital repairs

The pedestrian bridge in Sandall Beat Wood will be closed from May 30 while the works are carried out.

The bridge connects the play area at Sandall Beat and crosses towards Armthorpe Pit Top and Cantley Park.

Community campaigner Daniel Barwell said the briged could be closed up until November 30 while the works take place.

The bridge in Sandall Beat Wood will be closed for months for vital repairs.

He said: “There are no diversions which means anyone who might use it as a cut through to get to Cantley or Armthorpe will have to use the roads instead either via the Armthorpe Road or Bawtry Road.”