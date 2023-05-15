News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster woodland railway bridge to be shut for months for vital repairs

A footbridge crossing a railway line in a popular Doncaster woodland is to be shut for several months – cutting off a link between one part of the city and another.

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:53 BST

The pedestrian bridge in Sandall Beat Wood will be closed from May 30 while the works are carried out.

The bridge connects the play area at Sandall Beat and crosses towards Armthorpe Pit Top and Cantley Park.

Community campaigner Daniel Barwell said the briged could be closed up until November 30 while the works take place.

The bridge in Sandall Beat Wood will be closed for months for vital repairs.The bridge in Sandall Beat Wood will be closed for months for vital repairs.
He said: “There are no diversions which means anyone who might use it as a cut through to get to Cantley or Armthorpe will have to use the roads instead either via the Armthorpe Road or Bawtry Road.”

The single track railway line, which passes through the nature reserve, is used by freigh trains with the line spurring off at Kirk Sandall and through to Potteric Carr.

