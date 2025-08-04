Doncaster Women’s Rugby host charity tournament in memory of physio's late wife
Doncaster Women’s Rugby (part of Doncaster Phoenix RUFC) are hosting their second annual tournament in the memory of their physio Dave Chadwick’s late wife, Val, herself a physio at the club.
The event will be hosted at Castle Park in Armthorpe on Saturday, August 16, from 10am.
A spokesman said: “Join us for a great day of rugby and don’t miss out on the BBQ, raffles, bake sales games and more. Fun for all the family.”
This is a charity event with funds raised going to Doncaster Mind.
