Doncaster Women’s Rugby host charity tournament in memory of physio's late wife

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:11 BST
Doncaster Women’s Rugby (part of Doncaster Phoenix RUFC) are hosting their second annual tournament in the memory of their physio Dave Chadwick’s late wife, Val, herself a physio at the club.

The event will be hosted at Castle Park in Armthorpe on Saturday, August 16, from 10am.

A spokesman said: “Join us for a great day of rugby and don’t miss out on the BBQ, raffles, bake sales games and more. Fun for all the family.”

This is a charity event with funds raised going to Doncaster Mind.

