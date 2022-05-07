Doncaster women team up to deadlift 1,000,000kg in gruelling diabetes fundraiser

Members of Doncaster’s Busy Ladies Bootcamp are taking on the challenge at the Excel Fitness Centre in Wheatley to deadlift 1,000,000kg across the course of today in aid of junior diabetes charity JDRF.

Throughout the day, women will be taking it turns to pump iron in a bid to raise hundreds of pounds.

Helen Lomas, who helped organise the event, said: “Research into type 1 diabetes needs more funding.

“The Busy Ladies Bootcamp team will collectively be deadlifting a minimum of one million kg to raise funds for JDRF.

“JDRF is the type 1 diabetes charity and funder of world class medical research to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes.

"Around 8% of people with diabetes in the UK have type 1 diabetes, it is a life long condition and the cause of it is still not known and there is currently no known cure.

"Type 1 diabetics have to manage their sugar levels so they can live well and reduce the risk of developing complications in the future.

“Diabetes doesn’t just affect people physically, the emotional and mental aspect also takes a huge toll on the individual and their families.

“Every penny donated is massively appreciated – tired legs and lots of weight to lift is not an easy combination!”