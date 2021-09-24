Doncaster woman's dream comes true as she poses for pictures with uniformed police officers

A Doncaster woman was over the moon to meet police officers and take photos with their car.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:34 am

Sarah suffers from Addison’s disease which limits her life.

She had a dream of meeting police in person and taking photos with them in uniform.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Davies house have taken some time out to help grant the wish of a young lady called Sarah who suffers with Addison’s disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It was Sarah's dream to meet the police.

"Her dream was to meet officers in uniform and have a photo with a police car.

Read More

Read More
Grave of iconic Doncaster Mallard world record train driver Joe Duddington to be...

"Addison’s disease is a life limiting disease and the experience was arranged by the SIM programme, which is a joint working initiative between police and the health services.

"Sarah said she was over the moon and overwhelmed by the whole experience and thanked everyone involved who helped to tick this off her bucket list.

Sarah was over the moon to meet the police.

"We wish Sarah all the best and hope to see her again when we are in the area.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.