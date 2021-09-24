Doncaster woman's dream comes true as she poses for pictures with uniformed police officers

Sarah suffers from Addison’s disease which limits her life.

She had a dream of meeting police in person and taking photos with them in uniform.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Davies house have taken some time out to help grant the wish of a young lady called Sarah who suffers with Addison’s disease.

"Her dream was to meet officers in uniform and have a photo with a police car.

"Addison’s disease is a life limiting disease and the experience was arranged by the SIM programme, which is a joint working initiative between police and the health services.

"Sarah said she was over the moon and overwhelmed by the whole experience and thanked everyone involved who helped to tick this off her bucket list.

"We wish Sarah all the best and hope to see her again when we are in the area.”