Doncaster woman's bid to trace history of 70-year-old suitcase bought for £12

Claire Wildsmith is keen to find out the story behind the case which contains details of a name and address in Doncaster.

The battered case is printed with the name C Womack and the address of 14 Lennox Road, Intake.

It also features details of the journey it made – from Hong Kong to the UK – and the ship it was carried on, the Empire Orwell.

She is keen to trace the Womack family and story behind the suitcase.

The Empire Orwell was a British troop ship between 1949 and 1959, being captured from the Nazis after World War Two.

She had capacity for 1,491 troops and departed on her maiden voyage as a troopship on 17 January 1950 bound for Tobruk, Libya and Port Said, Egypt.

She also served as a troopship in the 1956 Suez Crisis, landing troops in Cyprus and evacuating troops.

The case was destined for this house in Intake, Doncaster.

In April 1958, Empire Orwell was damaged during storms in the Atlantic Ocean and was towed into Lisbon, Portugal by a German tug.

There were complaints about conditions on board Empire Orwell when she was returning troops from the Far East to the United Kingdom in 1958.

The issue was raised in Parliament and in 1958, she was sold and renamed Gunung Djati and used as a pilgrim ship.

Said Claire: “Would be great to find out the history of it if anyone has any ideas on where to start?"

She said partner Sheridan bought the case on Facebook and added: "We bought it with the intention of making it into a quirky coffee table. We loved that it had a Doncaster address and connections but then just felt the need to know more.”

Claire says she has managed to find that a couple named Cyril and Mavis Womack lived at the address but is keen to find out the full story beyond the case’s voyage.