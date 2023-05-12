News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster woman who goes above and beyond for charity attends royal garden party with William and Kate

A Doncaster woman who uses her spare time to help charities recently received a right royal invite.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:22 BST

Amanda Woods, usually works at Tesco in the pharmacy department, but when she is not there she is doing her bit to help others.

Because of this she was invited to the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, which took place on Tuesday.

Amanda received the invite after carity work was recognised by Edenthorpe Parish Council.

Amanda Woods and husband AlanAmanda Woods and husband Alan
Amanda Woods and husband Alan
Amanda said: “The day was amazing we waited by the gates of Buckingham Palace it was so exciting.

"We went in, the bands were playing, the royals William and Katie came out at 4pm, it was so nice to see them so close unfortunately I didn't get to talk to them, it was a bit surreal to see them in person.”

She explained that she was nominated by Edenthorpe councillor Anne Flanagan.

"My job is community champion of Tesco Edenthorpe so over the years we have helped so many charities - local schools, women's refuse, food banks, guild dogs, Cancer Research, diabetes, British Heart Foundation.

Prince William greets the guestsPrince William greets the guests
Prince William greets the guests

"We are now very much helping local with the blue tokens in store, so every three months giving £500, £1,000 and £1,500 to the top three.

"Every week we help so many people and it’s such a good feeling to help (“Every Little Helps”)."

Kate looks stunning in a light blue outfitKate looks stunning in a light blue outfit
Kate looks stunning in a light blue outfit
