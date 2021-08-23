Doncaster woman thrilled to have lost a massive six stone during lockdown
A Doncaster woman shares her weight loss journey story in which she lost six stone during the pandemic.
Dawn Hall is a Slimming World member and consultant who says she has transformed her life.
Through the weight loss group she has gone from fast food and quick fixes to healthy meals that she shares with her whole family.
Dawn said: “I just love the freedom of losing weight and enjoying home-cooked meals which all the family can enjoy and it's creating healthy habits for my children too.”
Dawn has managed to lose six stone during the pandemic.
She is passionate about spreading the message that food should still be enjoyed especially after the restrictions that have affected everyone over the past 18 months.
“Slimming World’s approach allows members to eat an unlimited amount of low energy dense Free Foods.
“It has been shown to be a highly effective way to lose weight while still feeling satisfied.”
There is no counting, weighing or measuring required.