Doncaster woman thrilled to have lost a massive six stone during lockdown

Dawn Hall is a Slimming World member and consultant who says she has transformed her life.

Through the weight loss group she has gone from fast food and quick fixes to healthy meals that she shares with her whole family.

Dawn said: “I just love the freedom of losing weight and enjoying home-cooked meals which all the family can enjoy and it's creating healthy habits for my children too.”

Dawn has lost six stone.

She is passionate about spreading the message that food should still be enjoyed especially after the restrictions that have affected everyone over the past 18 months.

“Slimming World’s approach allows members to eat an unlimited amount of low energy dense Free Foods.

“It has been shown to be a highly effective way to lose weight while still feeling satisfied.”

There is no counting, weighing or measuring required.

Which is why Dawn thinks this method worked for her.

Dawn’s Slimming World groups are held in Scawsby on Thursdays and Carcroft on Saturdays.

For more information you can call her on 07933522868.