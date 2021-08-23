Doncaster woman thrilled to have lost a massive six stone during lockdown

A Doncaster woman shares her weight loss journey story in which she lost six stone during the pandemic.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:25 am

Dawn Hall is a Slimming World member and consultant who says she has transformed her life.

Through the weight loss group she has gone from fast food and quick fixes to healthy meals that she shares with her whole family.

Dawn said: “I just love the freedom of losing weight and enjoying home-cooked meals which all the family can enjoy and it's creating healthy habits for my children too.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dawn has lost six stone.

Read More

Read More
A unique theatre show promises to delight and amaze guests whilst they learn abo...

Dawn has managed to lose six stone during the pandemic.

She is passionate about spreading the message that food should still be enjoyed especially after the restrictions that have affected everyone over the past 18 months.

“Slimming World’s approach allows members to eat an unlimited amount of low energy dense Free Foods.

Dawn is part of Slimming World.

“It has been shown to be a highly effective way to lose weight while still feeling satisfied.”

There is no counting, weighing or measuring required.

Which is why Dawn thinks this method worked for her.

Dawn’s Slimming World groups are held in Scawsby on Thursdays and Carcroft on Saturdays.

For more information you can call her on 07933522868.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.