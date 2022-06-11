Doncaster woman rides late mum's horse in emotional race at York Racecourse

Brave Kerry Humphries was in the saddle for the same race her mum Leanne competed in back in 2015.

And following her mum’s death last year, Kerry from Belton was determined to pay tribute by taking part in The Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of Their Lives race that sees 12 amateur jockeys ride down the famous Knavesmire course.

Kerry, who works at Roger Varian's yard, raced in her family's silks on Gorgeous General, a horse her parents bred at York.

Kerry hugs her mum Leanne after the 2015 race.

She said: "Mum took part in this race in 2015, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support for all the amazing work they do.

"She lost her sister Paula and nan to breast and ovarian cancer, that was the main reason for her taking part.

"Mum did brilliant in the race and said it was one of the best days of her life, she kept asking me to apply which I never did.

"Sadly I lost my mum unexpectedly last year so not only am I doing this for Macmillan Cancer, I’m doing it in memory of mum."

Kerry, 30, had hoped to raise £4,000 – but donations currently stand at more than £9,000.

She told the Racing Post: "She'd never done anything like it and I was so proud of her.

"She used to love telling everyone about it – the family would have bets on how long it would take her to start talking about it if she was on a plane or somewhere like that!

"At my mum's funeral we played the commentary from the race as it was such a special day for her.

"It meant an awful lot taking part in the same silks, it was an emotional day."

The contest sees members of the public complete six months of intense jockey training and fundraising before racing thoroughbred horses on York’s iconic course.

Each jockey is committed to raising at least £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and will add to a total of more than £1.2million raised by previous riders for people living with cancer. The first race took place in 2012.