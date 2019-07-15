Doncaster woman returns to the pool where she learned to swim to help hundreds of youngsters

Swim teacher Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley, a nutrition and health graduate, changed her career path after receiving an email from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), last year, about training to become a swimming teacher.

Sarah said: “I’d completed my degree and had been working in retail while I decided what I wanted to do with my career.

“I’d always had an interest in teaching and working with young people and when my sister in law forwarded me the email from DCLT, I thought this could be it.

“I passed my level 1 in May 2018 and my level 2 in October 2018. I started working with DCLT in August that same year. I now work at Adwick Leisure Complex, where I learned to swim and swam with Adwick Swimming Club for a while, teaching

Choose Swim sessions between Monday and Saturday and I also teach education swimming lessons, so look after 15 schools.

“I’ve also been delivering Disney sessions, which are great fun and our current block is based around the new Toy Story film. These sessions are run in three month blocks and are a great way to get children used to being in the water and having fun

with their parents.

“Within two months of starting classes I’d quit my job in retail and am totally dedicated to delivering quality swimming lessons in Doncaster.”

Sarah has recently completed more training with DCLT and can now add Water Polo and Mum and Toddler Swimming to her qualifications.

“I’m looking forward to delivering crash courses in swimming over the summer for children who want to learn to swim in a short period of time and to training a new generation of rookie lifeguards.

“I’d highly recommend the Swim Teacher training to anyone who is looking for a rewarding career. Knowing that I’m helping to teach this important life skill to children and young people and delivering important water safety sessions is fantastic.”

DCLT are currently recruiting the next group of people to train to become swim teachers in the town. Applicants must be able to swim but don’t need a swimming background to apply.

The group will be the latest recruits to the Choose Swim training camp giving Doncaster residents the chance to train to become a Swimming Teacher