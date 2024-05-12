Doncaster woman joins celebrities to abseil 900ft down Empire State Building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster woman has spoken about how she abseiled from the top of the Empire State Building in New York joined by celebrities and watched by royalty.

The feat of bravery saw Katie Cross abseil 900ft down the landmark New York building watched by Princess Beatrice and showbusiness stars Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The 102-storey building, which was completed in 1931, is one of the world’s most famous landmarks, and was the world’s tallest building for more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was among 20 brave Outward Bound supporters who took part in the event.

Doncaster's Katie Cross abseiled down the Empire State Building.

The event – the first of its kind – raised funds for Outward Bound in the UK and other Outward Bound partners around the world. Participants' total donations so far exceed £2.4m.

She has previously undertaken expeditions with Outward Bound trustee David Hempleman-Adams, including one to the Arctic and she is a keen supporter of the charity.

Katie said: “An amazing challenge for an incredible charity, I can’t believe I’ve done it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Abseiling through the clouds to then see New York beneath you was something I’ll never forget, it was truly inspiring.

"I’m over the moon to have done this with Outward Bound, and can’t wait to learn the final sum that we’ve raised together with the other abseilers.”

Princess Beatrice was amazed by the event.

She said: “Bringing young people out of their comfort zones and supporting them to achieve something they never thought possible is what Outward Bound is all about.

"I am so happy to offer my support as a Trustee and I am a great admirer of Outward Bound and all they stand for - these participants really are an inspiration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leto and Turner-Smith kicked off the event called the Big Rappel, which spans nearly 900 feet from the building’s famous spire down to the 30th floor.

Leto said: “Recently, I climbed up the fin of the Empire State Building to announce Thirty Seconds to Mars’ world tour and now as the tour begins, I’m excited to head the opposite direction and rappel down to shine a light on the incredible work of Outward Bound.

“I’ve always admired Outward Bound and how they inspire people around the globe to transform their lives through adventure, challenge, experience, and discovery.”

Outward Bound is a worldwide educational and charitable network whose mission is to change young people’s lives through challenge, learning, and adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Davidson, Outward Bound CEO, said: “It is awesome to put on this event at the Empire State Building. Outward Bound has been supporting young people to push through and challenge themselves for the last 85 years, and the participants of the Big Rappel will be showing that appetite for adventure in abundance!

“In the UK, Outward Bound inspires thousands of young people every year to achieve something they never thought possible by taking them from inner-city environments into our national parks where they experience the extraordinary and learn what they are truly capable of.