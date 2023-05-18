Doncaster woman chosen to be first female Asian Lord Mayor of Manchester

Yasmine Dar describes herself as a “proud Mancunian” – but was actually born on the other side of the Pennines in Doncaster.

The Labour councillor for the city’s Moston ward became Manchester’s 125th Lord Mayor following her election at the town hall on Wednesday.

Councillor Dar has lived in Manchester for more than 50 years and has worked as a welfare rights adviser and social worker, and set up a charity for young people.

Yasmine Dar is the new Lord Mayor of Manchester.

Her brother Majid, a former Manchester councillor, will act as the Lord Mayor's consort.

Councillor Dar's daughter Amina will be the Lady Mayoress.

At the annual council meeting at Manchester Town Hall, the new Lord Mayor and "proud socialist" said she was born in Doncaster but "made in Manchester".

Addressing the meeting, she said she moved to Manchester when she was three years old.

In 2009, she set up the charity "Community on Solid Ground", which is now an award-winning service used by more than 400 young people each week.

The new Lord Mayor said empowerment would be the theme of her year in office.

She said: "I will always push for self-belief and self-empowerment, as well as standing up for peace, justice and human rights and equality for all."

Councillor Paul Andrews was appointed deputy Lord Mayor and will take over the ceremonial role in 12 months' time.