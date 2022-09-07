Doncaster woman bids for beauty queen glory after landing place in national final
A Doncaster woman is bidding for nationwide beauty queen glory after landing a place in the finals of a prestigious nationwide competition.
Linda Andriksone has won the title of Ms Yorkshire Galaxy to secure her place in the prestigious grand-final of Ms Galaxy UK.
Linda, who came from Latvia to England in 2017 to study development and peace studies at the University of Bradford, will be taking on women from across the country in the final in Manchester next year.
Graduating in 2020 with Bachelor of Arts with honours, she is now working for Amazon as a roblem solver.
She said: “I decided to apply and make life more interesting.
“I used to do pageants a few years ago and in 2015 won the title of Miss World Peace.
She said: “It has been seven years since the last time but this time it will be a bit harder, but I’m not afraid of the challenge.”
Finalists from across the UK will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.
The winner of Ms Galaxy UK will walk away with some incredible prizes and the chance to be the reigning queen for a year with opportunities to travel.
The grand finals will be held at the Mercure Manchester Picadilly Hotel on Friday 24 March 2023, where the finalists will compete for the crown, taking part in an interview with the judges and on-stage rounds such as fashionwear and eveningwear.
Linda said: "It does not matter if you win the title, because you leave it as a winner anyway, with new experience, friends and good memories!”