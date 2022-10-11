The contestant, named only as Sarah by host Bradley Walsh, appeared on Monday night’s edition of the popular general knowledge game show.

The 41-year-old surprised fans – when her age was revealed and ‘an annoying habit.’

Many admitted they were shocked that the IT specialist, who sported a head of grey hair, was in her early 40s.

Sarah from Doncaster starred on TV's The Chase.

One wrote online: "41, absolutely no way." Another added: "Sarah’s 41!!!??"

Unfortunately for Sarah, viewers were also quick to pick up on an 'annoying habit' as she chatted to Bradley Walsh about her hobby.

Sarah told him: "So, I relax by sewing. I make a lot of things. Clothes... my main passion is vintage style handbags and I've just started getting into making hats."

"So my aim is to set up my own business. I've designed a ladies' handbag and I want to take it to mass market.

"So I want to get some money to buy the tools to do that."

Picking up on Sarah using the word 'so' at the start of most of her sentences, one fan wrote: "She’s a fecking sew and so and so and so and so etc…"

Another added: "So she sews and says so"

Someone else chimed in: "Sew sew so so!"

Sarah and her teammates - Erica, Harry and Stuart - took on The Chase's Anne Hegerty in Monday's episode.

However, despite all four racking up a prize pot of £25,000, they failed to beat The Governess.