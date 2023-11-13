Flying Scotsman, the most famous steam locomotive in the world, has journeyed back to its birthplace to the city of Doncaster, where it was built 100 years ago, for a special centenary celebration.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “It is testament to the hard work and determination of many people in our city that we can now welcome Flying Scotsman back home. I am delighted that thousands of visitors have got the opportunity to see Flying Scotsman for themselves this weekend, as I know how much this means to local people.

“We will also take this opportunity to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by service men and women as we commemorate their most significant contribution this remembrance weekend.”

Flying Scotsman is based at Freightliner Railport, where it will be seen by thousands of people on Saturday and Sunday who were able to get a ticket when they were made available last month.

Flying Scotsman arrives in Doncaster. Picture Bruce Rollinson

In honour of the special visit, and to recognise Doncaster’s award of City status which was given in 2022, Freightliner marked the occasion with a locomotive naming. Chief Executive Officer of G&W UK/Europe, Tim Shoveller, also presented Mayor Ros Jones with a commemorative plaque.

Tim Shoveller, said: “The locomotive named ‘City of Doncaster’ will serve as a recognition of the importance the City of Doncaster plays in the movement of vital rail freight across the UK by connecting the north with all deep sea ports.

“It is an honour to have the Flying Scotsman on our site this weekend which is a key part of our national rail history and to be part of this special centenary celebration. This weekend is particularly poignant for us as we take time out to remember the sacrifices many men and women made during the war, of which many ex-service men and women work across our business today.”

Special thanks go to First Bus who will be providing Park and Ride services during the weekend and displayed a vintage bus at the event.