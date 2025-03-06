Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson returning to Norway for gruelling trek

Doncaster war veteran Ben Parkinson is to return to Norway – for a gruelling honouring World War Two heroes.

Former paratrooper Ben, the most severely injured soldier to survive the war in Afghanistan, will be retracing the footsteps of the Heroes of Telemark, a group of soldiers who carried out one of the most audacious sabotage operations of WW2.

MBE holder Ben took part in a similar adventure in 2013 and the event, organised by the Curtis Palmer Program, will see a group of miltary veterans pulling him on a special sled across the frozen wastelands.

On the evening of 27 February 1943, Norwegian fighters carried out one of the most audacious sabotage operations during WW2, destroying heavy water (deuterium) production facilities at a hydrogen plant and becoming known as The Heroes of Telemark after their mission prevented Hitler gaining the atomic bomb.

A spokesperson for Curtis Palmer said: “In March we take on our most physically and mentally arduous expedition to date, retracing the very route of these WW2 Norwegian Commando saboteurs in Norway.

“The group made up of police, military veterans and members of the endurance group “Gone Tabbing” will be assisting Ben across the remote Hardangervidda plateau in a specially designed sledge.

"They’ll be living in snow holes they dig themselves, tents they carry and in the original saboteurs huts as they ski the route.

"The temperature can drop down to minus 40 and below and the group will be totally self reliant.”

Ben, 40, had to have both his legs amputated and he also broke his back and suffered lasting brain damage when the Land Rover he was travelling in struck a landmine in 2006.

He defied doctors’ expectations by learning to walk and talk again and regularly raises money for veterans’ charities with his case forcing the Ministry of Defence to significantly increase compensation payouts to wounded British soldiers.

In June 2012, he successfully carried the Olympic flame through Doncaster and was cheered on by thousands of wellwishers as he walked on prosthetic legs.

A patron for the veterans’ charity Pilgrim Bandits, he has undertaken a number of expeditions including parachute jumps, cycle rides, kayaking and arctic treks to raise funds and in 2013 he was appointed an MBE by the then Prince Charles in recognition of his charity work.