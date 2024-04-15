Doncaster volunteers receiving the King's Award for outstanding voluntary services
Cantley Neighbourhood Centre Volunteers have received the King's Award for outstanding voluntary services.
The ceremony took place last month at Doncaster Mansion House.
Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE RN HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire presented the award and also in attendance were the Civic Mayor and Mayoress of Doncaster and other personnel from Doncaster who are closely associated with the Neighbourhood Centre.
The King’s Awards for Enterprise are for outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of: innovation, international trade, sustainable development, promoting opportunity through social mobility.
