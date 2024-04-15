Doncaster volunteers receiving the King's Award for outstanding voluntary services

Cantley Neighbourhood Centre Volunteers have received the King's Award for outstanding voluntary services.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The ceremony took place last month at Doncaster Mansion House.

Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE RN HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire presented the award and also in attendance were the Civic Mayor and Mayoress of Doncaster and other personnel from Doncaster who are closely associated with the Neighbourhood Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are for outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of: innovation, international trade, sustainable development, promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Related topics:DoncasterMayoressSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.