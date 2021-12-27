Doncaster volunteers get in line to help environmental charity

Polypipe volunteers working on the bins

A team of volunteers from the staff at Polypipe toolmakers Mason Pinder worked over a weekend to create more than 100 plastic bins from Polypipe stock which will be used to collect unwanted fishing line across the UK.

The bins have been donated to the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme (ANLRS) which distributes them across the country. Discarded lines can pose a serious threat to wildlife around our rivers and lakes or on the coast, and the only previous alternative for disposal was landfill or incineration.

ANLRS ensures that all donated line is safely recycled.

Adrian Bristow, Technical Director and Derek Howe, Development Technologist.

It was Polypipe Building Products’ Technical Director and keen angler Adrian Bristow who came up with the idea that the Doncaster-based company could offer to help the ANLRS.

He said: “We were very happy to be able to offer some practical help for this worthy cause.

“At Polypipe we are committed to attaining the very highest standards of sustainability and environmental protection and this donation is a small part of our efforts in 2021.

“I would like to thank the volunteers who gave up their time to help make this possible in what was a real team effort.”

Viv Shears, co-founder of ANLRS which is funded entirely by donations and run by volunteers, said: “A massive thank you to Adrian and the band of Polypipe volunteers!

“The incredible donation from Polypipe has allowed us to make more pipe bins available and the funds raised from their sale will all be put back into the scheme allowing us to expand even further.

“The support of companies like Polypipe allows us - and our volunteers collecting discarded line - to make a significant impact into the damage that line can cause to wildlife.”

For Polypipe news see Polypipe News - to find out more about the ANLRS email [email protected]