Doncaster volunteer wins hero award

Doncaster-based Evan Pidgeon has won a ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award as part of The Conservation Volunteers’ 2024 annual volunteer celebrations, the TCV Hero Awards.

The winners of these annual awards are volunteers who go above and beyond in their activities or conservation tasks, inspire others, and make a real difference in their local communities.

The TCV Hero Awards are enabled by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and this year are extra special as they were awarded during TCV’s 65th anniversary year.

This award category was open for nominations to celebrate TCV volunteers who have demonstrated or experienced multiple outcomes, such as improvements in their skills, health and wellbeing or their impact on their local community and environment. After a staff vote, Evan Pidgeon was revealed as this year’s winner.

Evan has been a regular volunteer with the TCV South Yorkshire team since August 2023.

He joined TCV via a one year internship from Harrison Sixth Form College in Doncaster, a specialist post-16 education provider, and has grown significantly in confidence and skills.

Evan now volunteers with TCV a couple of days a week and has become an integral part of the TCV team. He has learnt a wide range of conservation skills including hedge laying, woodland management and tree planting, as well as building and installing benches and other features across a number of the TCV South Yorkshire Team’s Land Trust sites in the area.

TCV CEO Rebecca Kennelly said: “TCV’s Hero Awards are a chance for us to come together and celebrate our amazing volunteers and community partners.

"We had a fabulous evening to present our winners with their awards, see them in action through a series of videos, and chat to each individual about their experiences with TCV.

“It was also a double celebration as these awards were held during our 65th anniversary year! Our winners for 2024 are brilliant examples of the kinds of volunteers and community groups who have been with TCV over this time.

"It’s just incredible to see the profound impact and ability to change people’s lives positively through groups and individuals giving their passion, time, dedication to volunteering, as well as improving green spaces for nature and local communities.”

Laura Chow who is the head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate the inspiring TCV volunteers and community groups, who make a real difference in their local areas. These awards shine a light on the incredible dedication of those who connect people to nature and green spaces, and seeing their passion and commitment is truly uplifting.”

Watch Evan and the South Yorkshire volunteer team in action: https://youtu.be/SgyuIS7IIcA

Volunteers received their awards at a special awards evening which was held at the headquarters of People’s Postcode Lottery, where TCV also celebrated their 65th anniversary year. Evan received his award on stage from TCV CEO, Rebecca Kennelly.

Through the support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, TCV can celebrate volunteers like Evan and the volunteers in Doncaster.