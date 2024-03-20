Doncaster village's 'littlest litter picker' has new bug hotel and planter unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little Logan, five, was devastated last year when thieves stole the bug house from the community planter near to his home which he helps look after.

But a new house has now been installed, with Doncaster councillor Coun Aimee Dickson invited along to the opening ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud mum Lea Pedley, who runs Armthorpe Parish Council project Bitter About Litter in the village said: “He told her all about the different plants he put in there and the creatures he hopes to encourage to visit.

Little Logan had the new bug hotel and planter unveiled by Coun Aimee Dickson.

“Coun Dickson admired the efforts he puts into various eco ventures and jas promised her support to any future ideas he has.

“Logan wrote to the council with a heartfelt write-up to request help in funding more plants, compost and paint to upkeep this planter and Coun Dickson helped him to achieve his goal.

“There is more to add to this planter with painting and a sign designed by the mini Attenborough so watch this space – well done little eco warrior.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster has become a familiar face around the village, dedicated to helping spruce up the area through gardening projects and tidying up, earning himself the title of The Littlest Litter Picker among locals.

Added Lea “He calls himself Nature Ranger Logan because he wants to help every creature. He has built a bird table for his wildlife garden

“The planter was put in by the council and I said I would look after it with watering.

"Logan took over caring for it, replaced the plants with perennials and bee friendly plants like hebes and sedums and the bug hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants to work at the wildlife park when he is older to look after and learn all about animals.”

Villager Paul Cook offered to make him unlimited bug houses after the theft and Lea added: “He's very kind and an absolute credit to the village.