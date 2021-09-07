Doncaster villagers rally round to raise funds for a life-saving defibrillator

Villagers joined forces to raise the funds through the Cadeby Parish Meeting and the equipment is now in place.

Parish council chairman Ann Preston said: “We are extremely grateful to Gordon Jones, the owner of The Cadeby Pub & Restaurant, who has allowed us to site the defibrillator on his land near to the main road.

"He has paid for its installation, as well as allowing the defibrillator to be connected to his electricity supply and fund its subsequent annual cost.”

Darren Eastwood, Cadeby Pub and Restaurant general manager, pictured with the defibrillator.

She continued: “As a community we voted to raise our parish precept to fund the purchase of the defibrillator. We felt it was so important to have access to such a life saving piece of equipment.”

The residents subsequently arranged for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to give residents training on how to use the equipment and all villagers were invited to attend.

Ann added: “In addition we have just learnt that the siting of the defibrillator opposite the home of one of our residents is very poignant and apt. The husband in question actually has a heart condition."

Stuart Royston, Cadeby Parish Meeting treasurer, pictured by where the defibrillator will be located at the side of The Cadeby Pub and Restaurant.

*A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest. A defibrillator may also be referred to as a defib, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator).

